Floyd Mayweather scuffles with Jake Paul at media event to promote ring legend's exhibition bout against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather became embroiled in a furious scuffle with Jake Paul at a media event for his exhibition fight against the YouTuber's brother Logan Paul.

The multi-weight world champion shared a face-off with Logan Paul ahead of their bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6, but Paul's younger brother Jake then confronted Mayweather in front of the cameras.

After a heated exchange of words, Jake Paul ripped off Mayweather's baseball cap, and the pair clashed angrily in front of the watching media.

Image: Jake Paul has compared himself to Mayweather after starting pro boxing career

The ring legend had to be held back by security as he ranted about Jake Paul, who recently compared himself to Mayweather ahead of his third pro fight, a stoppage of former UFC fighter Ben Askren last month.

Logan Paul's only pro bout ended in a points defeat to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2011, but he has still agreed to share the ring with Mayweather.

The unbeaten 44-year-old's last competitive fight was a stoppage win over UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, bringing up Mayweather's 50th victory.