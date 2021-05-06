Floyd Mayweather scuffles with Jake Paul at media event to promote ring legend's exhibition bout against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather became embroiled in a furious scuffle with Jake Paul at a media event for his exhibition fight against the YouTuber's brother Logan Paul.
The multi-weight world champion shared a face-off with Logan Paul ahead of their bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6, but Paul's younger brother Jake then confronted Mayweather in front of the cameras.
After a heated exchange of words, Jake Paul ripped off Mayweather's baseball cap, and the pair clashed angrily in front of the watching media.
The ring legend had to be held back by security as he ranted about Jake Paul, who recently compared himself to Mayweather ahead of his third pro fight, a stoppage of former UFC fighter Ben Askren last month.
Logan Paul's only pro bout ended in a points defeat to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2011, but he has still agreed to share the ring with Mayweather.
Trending
- What's gone wrong for Rooney and Derby?
- Four clubs in for Sancho; Dortmund set £150m Haaland price
- Young: Watford return difficult to turn down
- Canelo's toughness is questioned at tense presser
- Ole: That's why we want to keep Cavani | Will De Gea start final?
- Mayweather scuffles with Jake Paul in Miami
- Did Van de Beek seize his chance?
- Hamilton: Red Bull 'making a lot of mistakes'
- Canelo-Saunders dragged apart at feisty face-off
- Benitez targeting Premier League return
The unbeaten 44-year-old's last competitive fight was a stoppage win over UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, bringing up Mayweather's 50th victory.