Mahmoud Charr shoved by Christopher Lovejoy after weigh-in for Saturday's heavyweight fight

Mahmoud Charr was shoved by Christopher Lovejoy after the WBA heavyweight champion weighed in for his long-awaited comeback fight in Cologne.

Charr has been given the status of WBA 'champion in recess' having been inactive since claiming the WBA 'regular' title in November 2017, but the 36-year-old will finally resume his career this weekend.

The Germany-based Syrian weighed in at 111.5 kilograms, while the unbeaten American tipped the scales at 139 kilograms.

Image: Mahmoud Charr has not fought since defeating Aleksandr Ustinov to win an WBA title

Lovejoy has racked up a 19-fight unbeaten record with 19 knockouts, although there is no footage of his bouts against little-known opponents.

"Once I beat him, that catapults me onto the next level with the top guys," Lovejoy said, who was joined by his training team on Thursday.

"The top two guys, Joshua and Fury, won't be available. After that there is Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin and Andy Ruiz Jr.

"I have big plans..."



INTERVIEW w/ Mahmoud Charr and Christopher Lovejoy — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 13, 2021

"Preferably the fights I want? Joe Joyce or Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller. I saw flaws in those guys a long time ago.

"Maybe Filip Hrgovic, he needs a fight too. Immediately after this fight I will say: 'who's next?'"

But Charr aims to enforce a future fight against Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury, who are set to announce an undisputed world title clash in the coming days.

0:40 Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury will take place in Saudi Arabia in August, says Eddie Hearn

"Mahmoud has not boxed for a long time," his promoter Erol Ceylan told Sky Sports.

"It is important now that he fights and wins against Lovejoy. After that, I have big plans for him. If he wins this fight, he could face the winner from Joshua-Fury in the next fight."