Chris Eubank Jr makes £10k charity donation after betting on Billy Joe Saunders to suffer a stoppage loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Chris Eubank Jr has donated £10,000 to charity after placing a bet that British rival Billy Joe Saunders would suffer a stoppage loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Eubank Jr had vowed to make a charitable donation after staking his money on the result of Canelo's world title unification clash against Saunders, who was halted after the eighth round in Texas.

The 31-year-old middleweight contender has since pledged his winnings to Brighton's Rockinghorse Children's Charity, which will fund new equipment.

"I was delighted to be able to donate £10,000 to Rockinghorse as for me, it's extremely important to support charities close to home," said Eubank Jr.

"Rockinghorse do an amazing job and completely reply on donations to provide life-saving equipment and support for sick babies, children and young people throughout Sussex. This donation is the start of a long-term commitment from me to support Rockinghorse."

The bet has been placed! Billy Schmoe Saunders to get cleaned out by Canelo Alvarez this Saturday. Oh... & the 10k I stand to win will all go to charity 💸💸 pic.twitter.com/QjEYKbB6Mz — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 4, 2021

Janella Merritt, Head of Fundraising for Rockinghorse, said: "We are so thankful to Chris for making such a generous donation to Rockinghorse Children's Charity.

"Being able to fund all this equipment will make such a difference to the experience of hundreds of sick children being treated at the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital and the Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton.

"A hospital stay can be a worrying time for children and their families but thanks to this amazing donation their visits will be made so much more comfortable."