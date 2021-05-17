Logan Paul on 'grandad' Floyd Mayweather: 'I'm nervous for him' ahead of exhibition fight

Logan Paul has reminded Floyd Mayweather of their age gap and claims his legendary rival "has everything to lose".

Ring great Mayweather will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in an eight-round exhibition match on June 6 in Miami, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"This fight means so much to my fans, to my family, to everyone watching who thought they couldn't do something in life," said Paul.

"That's the energy I'm going in with.

"I have nothing to lose. Literally, I have nothing to lose.

"So when you have a guy coming into the ring with that energy? And a guy who has everything to lose?

"As a grandad? I'm nervous for him!"

Mayweather, 44, became a grandfather this year and, despite retiring with a sensational 50-0 record in 2017, has been tempted back into the ring by Paul under an exhibition rule-set.

"He has a huge following," Mayweather said about his opponent who is 18 years younger. "Big guy, strong guy.

"This is fun, it's entertaining. It's all about entertainment. On social media, he entertains the people."

Their first face-to-face meeting turned into a fracas when Jake Paul, Logan's younger brother, stole Mayweather's hat.

Logan, who stands at 6'2'', towered over the far smaller Mayweather during their face-off.

But Logan's only professional boxing match, against KSI in YouTuber boxing's biggest occasion, ended in defeat.

His brother Jake has been more successful with three stoppage victories.

Mayweather was a five-weight world champion with famous wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao.

The undercard to Mayweather vs Paul will feature the boxing debut of former NFL player Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson.

Jarrett Hurd will face Luis Arias while Badou Jack will lock horns with Jean Pascal in a rematch.