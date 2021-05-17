Mahmoud Charr targets Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury after successfully defending his version of WBA title

Mahmoud Charr wants to face Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury after ending his four-year hiatus from the ring with a successful defence of his WBA belt.

Charr stopped the previously unbeaten Christopher Lovejoy in the second round of their heavyweight fight on Saturday in Germany.

He had been absent since winning the WBA 'regular' belt in 2017 and had been named as the governing body's 'champion in recess' - meanwhile Trevor Bryan won the 'regular' belt but Joshua holds the main championship.

1:32 Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will enjoy the 'trash talk environment' before the Tyson Fury fight

Charr, who has previously shared a ring with Vitali Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin, told Sky Sports: "Of course we want the big fights. The favourite would be against Joshua or Fury."

Joshua and Fury hold every major title between them and are set to decide the heavyweight division's undisputed champion on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

"I am a world-class fighter," said Charr. "I like to and can fight everywhere. I come from an Arab country, speak the language. I would definitely get along and feel comfortable right away. In the history of boxing, I am the first Arab boxer who made it to the top."

Image: Charr is a veteran of 36 fights

Charr, 36, wants to fight again "very soon" and added: "I will contact the WBA again and ask for permission to fight as soon as possible. After such a long break you need the experience in the boxing ring again.

"[Promoters] Erol Ceylan and Marco Schmidt have big plans with me. We are in constant contact."

A fight against Bryan, who inherited his WBA 'regular' belt during Charr's hiatus, was scheduled but fell through earlier this year.

"I have given up hope of fighting Bryan," Charr now says. "His promoter would never risk fighting me.

"A real fighter doesn't just run away, cancel big fights and hide behind his promoter. A real warrior fights the best. I was ready and willing."

S/O THE DIAMOND BOY, THIS DUDE CAME TO FIGHT, LAST BUT NOT LEAST, THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME THE CHANCE TO CHANGE MY LIFE, ALL THESE OTHER PEOPLE JUST BE TALKIN, WE DONT MAKE IT THIS FAR WHERE IM FROM, #SALUTE 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/FcMn6uXyC3 — Christopher Lovejoy (@lovejoyboxing) May 15, 2021

Charr ended the mysterious 19-fight win streak of Lovejoy, a run of knockouts that had almost no footage existing of it.

"I feel good with a win, but I would have liked to box more rounds for my fans and viewers and for myself, but that's boxing," Charr said. "I realised the situation and took advantage of it.

"I just think about winning. It's heavyweight boxing, one punch can end everything. I would have liked to fight a few more rounds but anyway, a win is a win."

'Biggest sporting event ever!'

WBC champion Fury confirmed that his fight with IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Joshua would go ahead on Sunday night.

"I've just got off the phone from Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia, he's told me this fight is 100 per cent on," Fury said.

"August 14, 2021, summer time - all eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

0:39 Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua on August 14 will be the biggest sporting event the planet has ever seen

"And I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

"This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth. Do not miss it. All eyes on us."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn previously told Sky Sports about the Saudi Arabian hosts' intention to build a special stadium for the fight.

"They want to create something very, very special," Hearn said. Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000.

"This will be a similar set-up.

"They have the opportunity to hold it indoors but they want to create something that will shock the world. They want to build a stadium just for this fight."