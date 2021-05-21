Jake Paul accuses Tyson Fury of begging him to take a fight against Tommy Fury

"The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram, talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother"; Jake Paul issues a mocking reply after being called out by Tyson and Tommy Fury on social media

Friday 21 May 2021 09:50, UK

Jake Paul
Image: Jake Paul issued a scathing response to Tommy Fury on social media

Jake Paul says Tyson Fury is "begging" him to take a fight with Tommy Fury, but the YouTuber has suggested that he is a class above the British contender.

WBC champion Fury posted a video on his social media, challenging the social media star to a fight against his brother Tommy, who is unbeaten in five bouts.

Paul extended his own undefeated record to three victories last month, knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the opening round, and he posted a scathing video in reply.

"The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family," said Paul.

"It's quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram, talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother.

"Listen Tommy, focus on your fight that's in a couple of weeks, that nobody even knows about by the way.

Tommy Fury
Image: Tommy Fury returns to the ring next month

"You're literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks, who hasn't even been training. You don't even have an opponent who is going to go through a real camp. Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view and then maybe we can chat.

"The last guy you fought was 0-9. The people you've fought have a combined total record of 15 wins and 250 losses."

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal even made an appearance in Fury's video, which drew a mocking response from Paul, who stopped former New York Knicks player Nate Robinson in his second fight.

Jake Paul sparked a huge brawl when he stole Floyd Mayweather's cap ahead of his brother Logan's exhibition bout

"I've already knocked out an NBA player, so leave Shaq out of this," he said. "You guys are desperate.

"You have some ladders to climb to get onto my level, my friend."

