Josh Taylor shoves Jose Ramirez as tensions boil over before undisputed world title fight

Josh Taylor shoved Jose Ramirez as the rival champions became embroiled in a physical confrontation after making weight for their undisputed world title fight.

Scotland's unified world champion pushed Ramirez as they crossed paths in a corridor after the weigh-in, sparking a heated encounter between both teams before the fighters were separated ahead of Saturday's fight in Las Vegas.

Taylor had incited a rare show of emotion from Ramirez as they traded angry words at the final face-off after both tipping the scales at 139.6lbs for a fight to become the world's No 1 super-lightweight.

Image: Taylor is aiming to become the undisputed world super-lightweight champion

Mexico's WBC and WBO champion had told Sky Sports earlier in the week that he did not want to lose composure before the most crucial fight of his career.

"If you are so focused on looking for little advantages, then you aren't as prepared as you should be," said Ramirez.

"There aren't any advantages that I can give him. I'm always the same calm guy so he won't see any differences. It's not hard to read me!"

👿Darkness

💔Heartbreak

🤔Mind games

🤕Brutality@JoshTaylorBoxer & @RamirezBoxing INTERVIEW on the unique mind-set of approaching an undisputed title fight | by @JamesDielhenn — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 20, 2021

But Taylor, the WBA and IBF title holder, had insisted days earlier that nothing would break his steely mindset.

"You pick up bits and bobs with certain opponents but I don't actively look for it," Taylor had told Sky Sports.

"I don't try to get in an opponent's head. I concentrate on myself.

"I am very mentally strong so mind games do not faze me."