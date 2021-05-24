Tyson Fury's court ruling that denied the Anthony Joshua fight was not a surprise, says the WBC champion's former promoter

Tyson Fury's court ruling that denied an undisputed world title fight against Anthony Joshua was not a surprise, says the WBC champion's former promoter Mick Hennessy.

Fury has signed a contract for a third fight against Deontay Wilder after an arbitration judge ruled that he should face the American next, disrupting plans for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

The trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on July 24, while Joshua has been ordered to make a mandatory WBO title defence against Oleksandr Usyk.

Hennessy, who guided Fury to a unified world title triumph over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, insisted he expected the collapse of proposed fight against Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

He told Sky Sports: "I wasn't surprised one little bit really, because you've got to realise that Deontay Wilder has got very, very capable and extremely professional people in Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon and although they haven't joined the circus, they've been sitting in the background, doing their due diligence, and not mouthing off.

"They've been quietly working away in the background and when you know how good and how capable these people are - I knew something like this was going to come out, 100 per cent.

"I knew it, so it didn't surprise me in the least."

Hennessy still plans the career of Fury's cousin Hughie and admits he would not have committed to a fight while the court proceedings were ongoing.

"Would I have done something different? Yeah, 100 per cent," said Hennessy.

"You can't put deals together while there is an arbitration in place. That's way too presumptuous. It's crazy.

"Maybe during that period, if they were able to fight in other fights, especially Joshua.

"Joshua could have been working this whole time, couldn't he."

Can Joshua vs Fury still happen?

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn and Fury's US representative Bob Arum have suggested the fight can be rescheduled for December.

Fury has vowed to inflict another crushing defeat on Wilder after claiming the WBC belt with a seventh-round stoppage last February.

"Wilder, this contract is signed," told Top Rank, his American promotional team.

"You're getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean smash, smash, smash, bang.

"You're getting knocked out. End of. One round, you're going. I've got your soul, your mojo, everything."

The WBO has ordered Joshua to defend his belt against mandatory challenger Usyk, issuing a 10-day period to strike a deal before purse bids are called.

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk exclusively told Sky Sports this week: "There is no other reasonable excuse for AJ now.

"If he is not avoiding Usyk, it is high time to face the mandatory!

"Two London Olympic champions to face each other, nine years later. What a story.

"We are now in the position to make the fight happen as soon as possible."