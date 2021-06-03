Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul meet at red carpet event ahead of Miami showdown - watch a live stream

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will come face to face for the first time this week at a red carpet event – watch a live stream here from 6pm.
The all-time boxing great and the social media superstar clash inside the ring on Sunday at midnight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
They haven't faced off since Mayweather was left infuriated when his hat was stolen by Jake Paul, Logan's brother.
"I have never seen him that angry," said Stephen Espinoza, the president of US TV network Showtime.
"Floyd felt disrespected. He was very angry."
