Logan Paul says he has dreamt of a knockout victory over Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul says he has dreamt of a knockout win over Floyd Mayweather "every night" and has already visualised himself stepping into the ring with the boxing legend.

The social media sensation faces the five-weight world champion in an epic exhibition bout in Miami on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Knockouts are allowed, with the rules officially confirmed on Wednesday, and Logan Paul insists he has pictured how the eight-round bout will end.

Image: Logan Paul shares the ring with Floyd Mayweather this weekend

"I've seen it all. I've seen it all in here," he told Sky Sports.

"All I do is visualise. I know what I have to do, I know what it's going to look like, standing across from Floyd, looking in his eyes.

"He's going to be smiling, I'm sure. Taunting me a little bit. I've seen it, all of it.

"Every night, every night, [dreamt of knocking out Mayweather].

"Indescribable. Pure elation."

Logan Paul also hinted he will attempt to antagonise Mayweather from the opening bell at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"Well, that would spoil the surprise, wouldn't it," Paul told Sky Sports,

"You're going to have to wait and see."

