Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Timing, pricing and booking details for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather's spectacular showdown with social media sensation Logan Paul is at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are the pricing and timing details for all the booking options.

Event information

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul (Exhibition Bout), Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack (WBA Light-Heavyweight Title), Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias (10 rounds at Super-Welterweight), Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell (Exhibition Bout).

The event will start at midnight, Sunday June 7 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

The event is priced at £16.95 for UK customers, €19.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Saturday, June 5.

Thereafter £16.95 / €19.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £21.95 / €24.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £16.95 / €19.95 (ROI) from 7am, Monday, June 7.

One repeat showing (full duration) will be shown at 10am on Monday June 7.

Booking information

Remote

From Wednesday, May 26, for Sky + customers, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

From Saturday, May 29, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

To book online

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Saturday June 5 to 7am Monday May 7.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.