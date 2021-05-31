Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Booking information for Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather's spectacular showdown with social media sensation Logan Paul is live on Sky Sports Box Office this Sunday - and you can book it now!
The five-weight world champion collides with Paul in an epic exhibition bout, with live coverage starting from midnight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Mayweather, who dominated the sport for decades while compiling a perfect 50-0 record, will showcase his sublime skills against Paul, a YouTube star with over 20 million subscribers.
Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul
Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul
To book via your remote
For Sky+ customers, press Box Office, use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. You can only record the event by using this method.
Trending
- Will Anderson and Broad play together for England?
- Froch: What if Logan ruins Floyd's reputation?
- Euro 2020 squads - who's been selected?
- Hits and misses: Guardiola guilty of over-thinking?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Argentina removed as Copa America hosts
- Britain's next world heavyweight champion?
- Papers: Poch tells PSG he wants to leave
- Champions League final player ratings
- Tuchel expects new deal after first Abramovich meeting
For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.
To book online
Book Mayweather vs Logan Paul now!
There is no surcharge for online bookings.
To watch online
Watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.
If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.
How to order
- Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com
- If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £16.95"
- Select "Sign up"
- Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"
- Enter your personal and card details and pay.
Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Sunday, June 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.
On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:
- Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com
- Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)
- Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.
The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.
For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions
Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.