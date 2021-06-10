Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce press conference featuring Alen Babic - watch a live stream here

Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce, Alen Babic's heavyweight return, Ellie Scotney and April Hunter in action, Sol Dacres' rise continues, Thomas Patrick Ward and Joe Laws also feature - Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson will go face to face with Jeremias Ponce at a press conference on Thursday from 1pm - watch a live stream here.

Ritson will become mandatory challenger for Josh Taylor's IBF super-lightweight title if he can beat Ponce in Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Alen Babic, the popular Croatian heavyweight, makes his comeback against Damian Chambers.

'The Benwell Bomber' Joe Laws returns in his home city against Chris Adaway, his first fight since losing his unbeaten record.

Ellie Scotney, April Hunter and Solomon Dacres also continue their impressive rises.

Watch Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

