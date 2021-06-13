Alexander Povetkin: Russian heavyweight announces retirement from boxing aged 41

Alexander Povetkin had 36 wins during his professional career; the heavyweight's manager said earlier this year that he was concerned over his health and urged the Russian to stop competing

Sunday 13 June 2021 20:14, UK

Alexander Povetkin has called time on his playing career
Image: Alexander Povetkin has called time on his boxing career

Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin has announced his retirement from boxing, citing lingering injuries that require treatment.

The 41-year-old was the 2004 Olympic super-heavyweight gold medallist before turning professional. He held the WBA world heavyweight title between 2011 and 2013.

Povetkin had 36 wins, three losses and one draw in his professional career, including 25 knockouts.

"The years take their toll," Povetkin said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

"I have all kinds of injuries that still need to be treated. The time has come for me to end my career."

Dillian Whyte knocked out Povetkin in March after the Russian emphatically beat him last August for the WBC interim heavyweight title.

Povetkin's manager said this year he was concerned about the boxer's health and was trying to convince him to retire.

