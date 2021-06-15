Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could be ordered to face an unbeaten IBF challenger if he becomes undisputed world champion

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could be ordered to face the winner of Evgeny Shvedenko vs Vladimir Shishkin if the Mexican star adds the IBF title to his WBC, WBO and WBA belts.

Canelo is bidding to become Mexico's first undisputed world super-middleweight champion, with a fight against IBF champion Caleb Plant expected to be scheduled in September.

But an IBF eliminator between Shvedenko and Shishkin, two undefeated Russians, is also set to take place after promoter Dmitriy Salita won the purse bid and the winner will become mandatory challenger for the IBF belt.

Image: Canelo wants to become Mexico's first undisputed super-middleweight champion

"I said it for a long time, the guy to beat Canelo is Vladimir Shishkin," Salita told Sky Sports.

"Not only is he one of the most talented guys in the division, he is also trained by Sugarhill Steward who is a master coach.

Image: Vladimir Shishkin will fight a fellow unbeaten rival in IBF eliminator

"His fight with Shvedenko is a significant one and he is currently in camp with Tyson Fury and Sugarhill getting ready."

Shvedenko holds a perfect 15-fight record, with six knockout wins, while Shishkin is also unbeaten in 12 fights with seven stoppage victories.

Image: The Mexican star stopped Britain's Billy Joe Saunders in May

Canelo fulfilled a WBC mandatory title defence against Avni Yildirim in February, stopping the Turkish challenger in the third round, and then halted Billy Joe Saunders in May to claim the WBO belt.