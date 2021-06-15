Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in tense face-off – Fury predicts: 'I guarantee he does not go past [round seven]'

Tyson Fury has newfound "one-punch knockout power" and promised to "run over" Deontay Wilder when they went face to face.

Fury and Wilder met at a press conference on Tuesday night ahead of their trilogy fight for the WBC heavyweight championship on July 24 in Las Vegas.

Wilder spoke only briefly to thank his legal team for enforcing this fight before donning headphones and refusing all questions to allow the shirtless Fury to make a bold prediction.

"I gave my game plan away the last time because he wasn't good enough to do anything about it," said Fury. "I'll do the same thing this time.

"Wilder is a one-trick pony. What I'll do this time? I'll run him over like I'm an 18-wheeler.

"I guarantee he does not go past where he did before [the seventh round].

"Before, I only had five or six weeks practicing what to do to him. This time, I've had 18 months. I'm building my weight up, trying to get up to 300lbs, because I'm looking for a big knockout straight away.

"I don't believe he's mentally, physically or emotionally involved. He's doing this for the wrong reasons and, when people do that, they wind up getting hurt."

Wilder floored Fury twice in their first fight which ended in a draw. Fury comprehensively won their rematch.

Fury's trainer Sugarhill Steward warned: "He now has power to knock a man out with one punch.

"That's something I'm happy he has now, along with his other boxing skills and his boxing IQ. He has one-punch knockout power."

Wilder sat silently next to his former opponent and new trainer Malik Scott, who insisted they could arrive into the trilogy fight with a new skills-based tactic.

But Fury said: "Deontay is stubborn. No matter what Malik Scott tells him to do, Deontay will do what he wants."

Scott hit back: "That's wrong!"

Fury: "In a real fight he will revert back to type. As soon as I hit him with my first right hand, he will see red and think: 'I need to take his head off'."

Scott argued back: "You're a one-punch knockout artist? There is no history of you knocking somebody out with one punch."

Fury reminded Scott of hurting him in a past sparring session and said: "You can't expect him to do something that you couldn't do. You can't teach him to be a great fighter when you weren't one.

"I bust both of these guys' ear drums! The trainer and the fighter!"

1:22 Carl Froch says Deontay Wilder's claim he lost to Tyson Fury because of his ring-walk costume is 'ridiculous'

Wilder dispensed with the services of trainer Mark Breland, who threw in the towel to end the previous fight with Fury, and called him "disloyal".

New trainer Scott continued: "Deontay is raw power. I am technically sound. We match well.

"Deontay has made mental adjustments. All I needed was a receptive athlete.

"I believe Deontay will become two-time champion, by knockout.

"It's about mental adjustments to the craft. That will pay big dividends. People haven't seen him in the gym.

"The Bermane Stiverne second fight - that whole camp Deontay was boxing on his toes. The Kelvin Price fight? He was boxing on his toes.

"These are things I've always seen and took notes of.

"I said to myself: 'If I ever get the opportunity to work with him, I will make the most of it'.

"We repetitiously drill things that people haven't seen him do."

Fury criticised Wilder for his silence throughout the press conference: "It shows how weak of a person he is, and how much the beating from the last fight has taken an emotional and physical effect on his life."

Watch pound-for-pound star and fearsome puncher Naoya Inoue against Michael Dasmarinas in a world title fight from Las Vegas on Sunday at 3am, live on Sky Sports.