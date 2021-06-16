Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury could not knock him out and insists British star has 'a lot to worry about' in third fight

Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury "can't even knock me out" and believes Britain's WBC champion has "a lot to worry about" in their third world title fight.

The bitter heavyweight rivals were reunited at a tense press conference on Tuesday night ahead of their trilogy clash in Las Vegas on July 24, and Fury boldly predicted an even quicker stoppage victory.

But Wilder insists Fury was more badly hurt in their first fight, a split decision draw in 2018, than during his seventh-round stoppage loss last February.

"Not only is Fury in for a shock, but the whole world is," Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I'm looking forward to July 24, to show the greatness of me.

"Of course, Fury [was more hurt]. I gave him concussion. Didn't you see his eyes go back in the back of his head?

"Even under the circumstances that I was under, he can't even knock me out.

"I was alive and well, still standing on my feet, so he has a lot to worry about. Not me.

"Like I said, the truth shall set you free. This is retaliation."

Wilder has split from trainer Mark Breland, who had thrown in the towel to signal the end of the fight, and the Alabama man reiterated that he wanted to continue.

Image: Fury and Wilder were separated by security on stage

"The towel should never have been thrown in with a fighter like me," said Wilder.

"When you have a fighter like me, you let me fight off my shield. Like I always asked to do so.

"When you have a fighter that, you have to be perfect for 12 rounds and he only has to be perfect for two seconds. You let it go until the fat lady sings and during that time, the fat lady wasn't singing."