World Boxing Super Series launches first women's event in super-featherweight division

The World Boxing Super Series will, for the first time, host a women's tournament to allow female fighters to follow in the footsteps of Oleksandr Usyk and Josh Taylor.

The Muhammad Ali trophy will be fought for in the women's super-featherweight division in the upcoming bracket but no participants have been named yet.

Usyk, Callum Smith, Taylor, Naoya Inoue and Mairis Briedis are the previous winners of the World Boxing Super Series and all went on to become unbeaten world champions.

Promoter Kalle Sauerland said: "It's been something we have talked about since our inauguration and it gives me great, great pleasure - and us great pleasure at the World Boxing Super Series to announce Season III; the women, the super-featherweights.

"The sport is an amazing place. Competition is hotter than ever. The super-featherweights we feel is a division that has such depth and also allows those in the divisions around it to take part. We feel that this is the time, the right time, women's boxing has never been this good. We are looking forward to a spectacular season.

Image: Cecilia Braekhus became undisputed welterweight champion

"Women's boxing goes back to a time where it was banned to times where it was non-existing in a male-dominated sport. It goes back to fighting for places on cards to get any sort of attention.

"I remember the first world title fight I promoted for Cecilia Braekhus two decades ago. It took place on an undercard. Cecilia went on to unify the sport and became a headliner in her own right, a national hero, a global ambassador for the sport.

"Many other greats have also held the flag of female boxing. Going back to Regina Halmich, Jane Couch, Nicola Adams, Holly Holm, Katie Taylor. There are so many. But the opportunity the World Boxing Super Series brings for female boxing is second to none.

"In short, the quest, another quest, for the Muhammad Ali Trophy has begun."