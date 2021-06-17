Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte exchange heated insults as heavyweight rivals welcome long-awaited grudge fight

Deontay Wilder has warned Dillian Whyte "soon we shall see each other" but the Brixton man says his "confused" American rival will "run" from their grudge fight.

Wilder will attempt to regain the WBC heavyweight title when he faces Tyson Fury in a trilogy fight in Las Vegas on July 24.

But 'The Bronze Bomber' has insisted he still wants to settle his long-running feud with Whyte, which stems from when the British contender was pursuing a world title fight against Wilder.

"Dillian Whyte could have got this work," Wilder told Sky Sports. "He ain't nothing but s*** to my toilet paper, that I flushed a year ago. But let him keep fighting. Keep going mate. Soon we shall see each other once more and see that he grow some type of balls.

"It doesn't matter to me what he said to me. Silence is golden. It's just like having many roaches and when you put that light on, they are going to scatter. You are going to kill some, but some of them are going to go get free. The ones that get free, you can only hope to get them when you put the lights on again. Run roach run.

"He is the bottom of my feet, the scum between my toes. That's what I look at him."

Whyte has poured scorn on these claims, having repeatedly attempted to secure a WBC title shot during Wilder's reign as champion.

"Deontay Wilder is confused. He's a very confused, deluded boy," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"That's what he does, he tries to use these words to confuse people. He just talks s*** the whole time. When you ask him a question that he can't answer, because he's not smart enough or eloquent enough to answer, he just spins a web of talking s*** to distract from the fact that he's a w****** basically.

"He will never fight me, he's a coward. He'll make excuses. 'Oh, keep fighting, this, that and whatever.' He should say, 'I'll knock out Dillian Whyte,' that's what he should be saying. I wouldn't be saying, 'Oh keep fighting mate.' He's just a first-class w******.

"It's a shame that Tyson Fury is going to beat him again and then I won't get to fight him. He'll retire, run into the abyss and never be seen again."

Wilder remained silent after an opening statement in his press conference with Fury, and Malik Scott, a replacement for Mark Breland in the training team, instead responded to questions.

Whyte said: "Malik Scott is a friend of mine, so I've got no bother with the guy, but how do you leave a world champion boxing coach to go to your friend?

"It doesn't make sense. Deontay Wilder is confused, he's looking for excuses. He's looking for things to blame, people to blame.

"After he loses, he'll probably just blame his wife or his kids or his dog, or his cat or something. He's a confused person. He should just accept reality - he's a pathetic, fragile, fraud clown.

"He ran and hid from me for over three years and has no right to mention my name. It's a shame to see the last American heavyweight champion behaving in this fashion, it's disgraceful.

"I've had enough of him talking s*** or whatever he wants to say. When I see him, we will see. Last time I saw him in Vegas, he was with his groupies but didn't want no smoke. He saw me, stopped dead in his tracks, turned around, and scuttled out of the room.

"He's a coward inside and outside the ring. The next time I see that ********* ********, I will hurt him."