Logan Paul on Mike Tyson: 'You can't tell me I can't beat him' after sharing a ring with Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul insists he could beat Mike Tyson, opening the door to a fight that would be even stranger than his meeting with Floyd Mayweather.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer emerged with credit after surviving the eight-round distance with Mayweather in their exhibition match.
He said on his podcast Impaulsive: "Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time. Or is it like you can only fight one?
"My lawyer mentioned it and he was like: 'No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don't stand a chance'.
"I'm like: 'Bro, I literally just went through all of this, you can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson'.
Trending
- Chelsea making progress in Hakimi pursuit
- Gattuso will not become next Spurs boss as search goes on
- Southgate considers starting James and Shaw vs Scotland
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Fury: Wilder would KO Joshua in the first round!
- Rahm, Koepka and McIlroy in hunt at US Open
- UEFA asks players at Euros to stop removing sponsor drinks
- Whyte erupts over Wilder's verbal challenge
- Neville: Rice is undroppable, double pivot won't change
"Bro, he's old, old!"
Jake Paul then said to his brother: "You did better than Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather."
Tyson is 54, 28 years older than Logan Paul, but he did return to the ring last year.
Tyson boxed fellow legend Roy Jones Jr to an amicable draw in their own exhibition match.
Mayweather said about Logan Paul: "He's a tough, rough competitor. It was good action.
"I was surprised by him. A good guy.
"Even though he doesn't have much experience, he knew how to use his weight and he knew how to tie me up."
Watch pound-for-pound star and fearsome puncher Naoya Inoue against Michael Dasmarinas in a world title fight from Las Vegas on Sunday at 3am, live on Sky Sports.