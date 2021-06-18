Logan Paul on Mike Tyson: 'You can't tell me I can't beat him' after sharing a ring with Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul insists he could beat Mike Tyson, opening the door to a fight that would be even stranger than his meeting with Floyd Mayweather.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer emerged with credit after surviving the eight-round distance with Mayweather in their exhibition match.

He said on his podcast Impaulsive: "Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time. Or is it like you can only fight one?

Image: Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition last year

"My lawyer mentioned it and he was like: 'No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don't stand a chance'.

"I'm like: 'Bro, I literally just went through all of this, you can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson'.

"Bro, he's old, old!"

Jake Paul then said to his brother: "You did better than Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather."

1:34 Floyd Mayweather admits he was surprised by the ability of Logan Paul

Tyson is 54, 28 years older than Logan Paul, but he did return to the ring last year.

Tyson boxed fellow legend Roy Jones Jr to an amicable draw in their own exhibition match.

Mayweather said about Logan Paul: "He's a tough, rough competitor. It was good action.

"I was surprised by him. A good guy.

"Even though he doesn't have much experience, he knew how to use his weight and he knew how to tie me up."

