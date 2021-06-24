Josh Taylor has discussed a super fight with Terence Crawford and says he's fought better opponents than US rival

Josh Taylor says he's fought at a 'better level' than Terence Crawford and revealed that his promoter has discussed a super fight against the American star.

Scotland's undisputed world super-lightweight champion is planning his next career move after defeating Jose Ramirez to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts in Las Vegas last month.

Taylor has been ordered to face WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall next, in an expected homecoming clash, but the unbeaten 30-year-old could also be presented with other enticing options.

Image: The Scotsman defeated Jose Ramirez to become an undisputed world king

"If a bigger fight comes along, then that might happen," Taylor told Sky Sports. "You never know. We'll wait and see what's happening.

"I've spoken to [Top Rank boss] Bob Arum. He was like, 'We're speaking to Crawford, we're speaking to Pacquiao, we're speaking to Spence.'

"We can make these fights happen, so it's a mouth-watering time for me at the minute. It's very exciting, the prospect of these massive fights, so it is huge.

"Obviously Pacquiao has got the Spence fight coming up, but [we've] made the conversations and the connections, and I'm pretty sure they've seen me fighting as well. Seen what I want to do is go up to 147 [lbs] so I'm pretty sure they'll be interested in having those fights as well."

Image: Terence Crawford is being targeted by Taylor

Crawford is considered one of the sport's finest fighters, having previously unified Taylor's division, before stepping up to claim the WBO welterweight belt.

But Taylor is supremely confident that he can add Crawford to a list of rivals who were conquered on his path to becoming an elite champion.

"There's always been a fight - Postol was a step too far, Prograis was a step too far, Ramirez was a step too far," said Taylor.

"They were all too good for me and I keep proving them wrong, and I'll prove them wrong again.

"I believe in my own ability. I believe I've fought better opposition than Crawford has, although Crawford is very, very good, he's elite level.

"But he hasn't fought the best opponents in his division. He's fought good fighters, good opposition, but I believe I fought at the better level. I fought better fighters on the way up.

I have to be at my very best to win that fight. Yes, I do think that, but I do think I can win the fight.

"There's no doubts in my mind that I can win that fight. Same with every fight. If I said the complete opposite, you'd be worried.

"Ask any fighter if they can beat Terence Crawford. Yeah, especially me. I feel I can win it out the park, albeit a very tough fight.

"I have to be at my very best to win that fight. Yes, I do think that, but I do think I can win the fight."