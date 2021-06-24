Anthony Joshua's plans could include Demsey 'The Towering Inferno' McKean, who is considered for IBF eliminator

Australia's Demsey 'The Towering Inferno' McKean is being considered for an IBF final eliminator fight to become the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua.

The Queensland heavyweight is holding talks for a fight against Filip Hrgovic, set to be staged in August, with the winner emerging with a guaranteed shot at Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

American Michael Hunter withdrew from negotiations for the Hrgovic fight and promoter Kalle Sauerland is seeking a replacement from the IBF's top 15 contenders, which includes McKean.

"We're in discussions with a number of names," Sauerland, head of global boxing at Wasserman, told Sky Sports. "The Australian is on the list. Obviously we look at the rankings. It's very, very tough.

"We do know that it will be at the end of August, and we expect fully that we will have an opponent in place in the next seven days.

"We are in talks with a number of opponents. Not just Mr McKean, a number of opponents, so I have to keep my mouth a little bit schtum on this, but you'll all be very happy when it's solved."

McKean, who is also ranked in the WBO top 15, had previously been mentioned as a possible opponent for Joseph Parker's homecoming fight in New Zealand.

Parker instead defeated fellow Kiwi Junior Fa on points in Auckland in February.

McKean's promoter Angelo Di Carlo had told Sky Sports last year about how the unbeaten southpaw can threaten the world's best heavyweights.

"We've got a kid who is rated in two divisions," said Di Carlo. "He had three kickboxing fights. I think two MMA fights. Never been defeated in his life, so he's hungry, a good puncher.

"Very tall, he's 6'6", a massive man. He's had no amateur fights, but he moves better than the top amateurs."

Joshua will make the next defence of his world heavyweight titles against WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expected to stage the fight in September.

Hrgovic has spoken of his desire to secure a future fight with Joshua, but believes the unified champion is an even more threatening opponent than WBC title holder Tyson Fury.

"He [Joshua] is the bigger puncher, he throws more combinations, he is good with the jab and fast with his feet. He is better at inside-fighting.

"Fury has his awkward style but that's all he has.

"Joshua is the more complete fighter. I give a little edge to Joshua."

