Julio Cesar Martinez stops Joel Cordova in sixth round to retain WBC flyweight title

"I am grateful to the team and we're aiming to stay at flyweight and unify the titles," Julio Cesar Martinez challenges his rival world champions after retaining WBC belt with a stoppage win over Joel Cordova

Sunday 27 June 2021 07:37, UK

Julio Cesar Martinez
Image: Julio Cesar Martinez retained his WBC belt with a sixth round stoppage win

Julio Cesar Martinez stopped Joel Cordova with another display of his destructive power and then called for world title unification fights at flyweight.

The Mexican enhanced his reputation as an explosive puncher, dropping and stopping Cordova in the sixth round to retain his WBC title in Guadalajara.

Martinez had been unable to put a dent in his fellow countryman until he unloaded a big left hook that sent Cordova to the canvas.

A ruthless finisher, Martinez piled on more punches to force the intervention of the referee, and then issued a challenge to his rival world champions.

Julio Cesar Martinez
Image: Martinez ruthlessly ended the fight after landing a big left hook

"I am grateful to the team and we're aiming to stay at flyweight and unify the titles," said Martinez.

"I am so happy my family and my fans are here in Mexico for me and to support me this evening.

"He was as tough as I expected, a great fighter and we're all here to win, so all respect to him. Now I want to unify next."

