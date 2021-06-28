Dillian Whyte receives new challenge from 'Prince' Charles Martin who welcomes heavyweight clash in America

'Prince' Charles Martin has declared his interest in a fight against Dillian Whyte and vowed to welcome his British rival to America with 'another knockout loss.'

Whyte's next fight is expected to be staged in the US, with the Brixton man eager to build his profile in the States as he pursues a big-name fight after a rematch win over Alexander Povetkin in March.

Sky Sports understands that Jermaine Franklin has been identified as a potential opponent, but former IBF champion Martin also wants to be considered for a clash against Whyte.

Image: Dillian Whyte is pursuing big-name fights against Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr

Martin, who lost his IBF belt to Anthony Joshua in 2016, told Sky Sports: "Joshua never fought the real me. Taking that fight when I was hurt and unprepared is the biggest mistake of my life, but it's a mistake I'm gonna correct before I retire.

"It's the only reason I'm still fighting.

"Knocking out Dillian Whyte would put me one step closer to Joshua.

Whyte is an easy fight. He takes too many clean punches

"Fury vs Wilder III is happening and then maybe a couple of fights between that winner and Joshua, so while I'm waiting I want to fight the best available, and I want to welcome Dillian Whyte to the United States with another knockout loss.

Since the Joshua defeat, Martin has restored his reputation with a string of victories, including an explosive one-punch knockout of Gerald Washington on the Wilder vs Fury II bill last February.

Image: Charles Martin has climbed back up the rankings

"Unfortunately, Eddie Hearn don't want nothing to do with me beating his man," said Martin.

"Whyte said he wanted an easy fight after getting his clock cleaned by Povetkin. I guess he don't want to get get his clock cleaned again if he fights me.

"I'm going to get back in the ring soon. We have something lined up, but once I heard Whyte was coming to the US, I can't resist wanting to make that fight. Whyte ain't s**t. That fight would be a piece of cake for me in the US.

"I've got a great home with PBC and Al Haymon has been the best thing to happen to my career. The pandemic slowed us down a little but with my manager Mike Borao we are getting back on course and will end 2021 on a high note."