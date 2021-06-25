Dillian Whyte's next fight could be against unbeaten American Jermaine Franklin, Sky Sports understands

Dillian Whyte could head to America for his next fight against unbeaten US contender Jermaine Franklin as Britain's WBC interim heavyweight champion steps up his pursuit of a big-name fight in the States

By Richard Damerell

Friday 25 June 2021

Dillian Whyte
Image: Dillian Whyte could face American contender Jermaine Franklin in his next fight

Jermaine Franklin has been identified as a potential next opponent for Dillian Whyte, Sky Sports understands.

Britain's WBC 'interim' heavyweight champion is set to return to America this year, with Whyte eager to stake his claim for a fight against a big-name US rival such as Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz Jr.

Franklin, who holds an unbeaten 20-fight record with 13 knockouts, has been picked as the preferred opponent for Whyte's first fight back in America since he stopped Malcolm Tann on his debut in the States in 2017.

Jermaine Franklin
Image: Jermaine Franklin is yet to suffer a professional defeat

The Michigan fighter had told Sky Sports in April that he could exploit technical weaknesses in Whyte, if picked as the next opponent.

"It's the punches that he leaves himself open for, that's why he has the two defeats by knockout," said Franklin.

"Povetkin caught him with an uppercut. We know that's a real hard punch to be able to take from a puncher.

"Certain times he gets caught with certain punches.

"I don't want to say he has a glass chin, because he took some shots, but if you can catch him at the right time, at the right moments though, you will have a great effect on him."

Whyte ruthlessly stopped Alexander Povetkin in their rematch in March to propel himself back into contention for a shot at the WBC belt.

Tyson Fury will make the first defence of the WBC title in a third fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on July 24.

