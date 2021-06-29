Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury will be run over like a train as American lifts huge weight ahead of trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder has warned that Tyson Fury will be run over "with a train" as the American bench pressed a 310lb weight while training for their trilogy fight.

The American will attempt to avenge his stoppage loss to Fury when the heavyweight rivals share the ring for a third time in their WBC title fight in Las Vegas on July 24.

At this month's press conference, Fury had told Wilder that he would build his weight up to 300lbs to 'run him over like I'm an 18-wheeler.'

But Wilder has posted his response on social media after appearing to lift a weight that would be bigger than Fury.

"I'm going be a train," said Wilder. "You say a semi-truck, I'm going to run you over with a train, baby.

"310 [lbs]! You better get your weight up."

Fury was ordered to face Wilder by an arbitration judge, which derailed plans for an undisputed world title fight against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this summer.

"This talk of undisputed means nothing to me," Fury had told Sky Sports. "I'm not Eddie Hearn or Anthony Joshua. I fight because this is what I do - it's what I was born to do.

"I've got nothing personal against Wilder.

"I don't care about belts, or that stuff being remembered. I care about smashing people.

"If Wilder is in front of me I will give him a good hiding. The motivation? It's what I was born to do.

"I'm not interested in money, belts or whatever comes with it. I'm interested in blood and the fight."

After flooring Wilder twice, Fury sealed a seventh-round stoppage in their rematch last February, and Fury has told the Alabama man to expect a similar defeat.

Fury said: "I don't think I could win more conclusively if there were six of me in the ring! I hope to do more of the same."