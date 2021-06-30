Dillian Whyte mocks Deontay Wilder's intense bench press session in video

Dillian Whyte has mocked Deontay Wilder's 'screaming' during an intense bench press session while posting a video of himself pushing out the same weight.

The American heavyweight had warned that Tyson Fury will be run over "with a train" as he bench pressed a 310lb weight while training for their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on July 24.

Wilder was responding to Fury, who claimed that he would build his weight up to 300lbs to 'run him over like I'm an 18-wheeler.'

"I'm going be a train," said Wilder. "You say a semi-truck, I'm going to run you over with a train, baby.

"Three hundred and 10 [lbs]! You better get your weight up."

But Whyte was unimpressed with the Alabama man's display of strength, issuing a scathing reply on Twitter.

He wrote: "@bronzebomber screaming with the light weights. Coward I rep your max. Anytime, anywhere we must fight. Let's gooooo."

Whyte had been frustrated in his pursuit of a WBC title fight during Wilder's reign as champion and the feuding duo recently became embroiled in another heated exchange.

"It doesn't matter to me what he said," Wilder had told Sky Sports. "Silence is golden.

"It's just like having many roaches and when you put that light on, they are going to scatter. You are going to kill some, but some of them are going to get free.

"The ones that get free, you can only hope to get them when you put the lights on again. Run roach run."

Whyte reacted with scathing words for Wilder, telling Sky Sports: "He ran and hid from me for over three years and has no right to mention my name.

"It's a shame to see the last American heavyweight champion behaving in this fashion, it's disgraceful."