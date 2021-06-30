Naoya Inoue's fearsome reputation as 'The Monster' does not faze Russian challenger Nikolai Potapov

Naoya Inoue's fearsome reputation does not faze Nikolai Potapov, who has vowed to deliver a first defeat to 'The Monster', says promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Japan's WBA and IBF bantamweight champion gave a recent display of his destructive power as he demolished Michael Dasmarinas inside three rounds in Las Vegas.

But Russia's Potapov, who is ranked in the top 10 by the IBF and WBA, has urged Salita to guide him towards an explosive encounter with Inoue.

Image: Nikolai Potapov says he can nullify Inoue's ferocious power

"Nikolai is true to the word of what it means to be a world class fighter," Salita told Sky Sports. "He wants to fight the best!

"Not a lot of world class fighters are calling out Inoue, but he believes in himself, in his rich school of boxing.

"He wants to deliver the first loss to 'The Monster!'"

Image: The unbeaten Inoue holds two world bantamweight belts

Potapov sealed a unanimous decision victory over Oscar Richard at the weekend to keep himself in contention for a shot at Inoue.

The 30-year-old, who had over 180 amateur fights, said: "I've beaten hard punchers like him before.

"I know his style inside out and beating him will not be a problem.

"Bring me 'The Monster!'"

Inoue had been expected to target the winner of John Riel Casimero versus Nonito Donaire, but the Filipino rivals are currently locked in an ongoing dispute about the fight.