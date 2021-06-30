Tyson Fury's WBC title could be targeted by the winner of Efe Ajagba's heavyweight clash with Frank Sanchez

Tyson Fury's WBC title could be targeted by the winner of Efe Ajagba versus Frank Sanchez in a crucial clash of unbeaten heavyweight contenders.

Fury defends his WBC heavyweight belt in a third fight with Deontay Wilder and the undercard has now been confirmed, with Ajagba and Sanchez also risking their world title ambitions on July 24.

Ajagba, currently ranked at No 9 by the WBC, can take a big step towards Fury with a victory over Sanchez, who sits at No 13 in the same rankings.

0:40 WBC champion Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in the main event on July 24

Image: Efe Ajagba has 12 knockouts in his undefeated 15-fight record

"I have been patiently waiting for this opportunity to showcase my skills," said Ajagba.

"My fans and critics can expect to see more jabs, head movement, footwork and power in both hands against Frank Sánchez.

"July 24 is going to be a special night for 'The One and Only' Efe Ajagba."

Sanchez had a heated exchange with Fury at the weigh-in for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's world title unification fight with Billy Joe Saunders.

Image: Cuba's Sanchez has risen the rankings with 18 straight victories

The Cuban, who is guided by Canelo's trainer Eddy Reynoso, insists he is relishing a showdown with the explosive Nigerian.

"I look forward to fighting Efe Ajagba and coming out victorious," said Sanchez. "Boxing fans want to see the best fight the best.

"People say Efe Ajagba is avoided, and that's exactly why I chose to fight him.

"Fans can expect a great fight between two undefeated heavyweights on July 24."

Polish heavyweight Adam Kownacki can also avenge his first defeat in a rematch with Robert Helenius on the same bill.

Kownacki was stopped in the fourth round as Helenius claimed the WBA 'Gold' title in New York last March.

Image: Adam Kownacki was dramatically halted by Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center

"It's been a long year waiting for the rematch, but I'll be getting a victory on July 24," said Kownacki.

"I feel like things will get back to normal and I will prove that I am one of the top heavyweights in the world."

Helenius said: "I'm looking forward to repeating my first performance against Kownacki on July 24.

"Boxing fans can expect another incredible fight with my hand raised in victory once again."