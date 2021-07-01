Tyson Fury could return to Britain for huge world title battle with Anthony Joshua, says promoter Bob Arum

Tyson Fury could return to Britain for an undisputed world title fight, says promoter Bob Arum, who insisted that talks did not break down with Anthony Joshua's team.

Fury had agreed to fight Joshua for all the world heavyweight titles this summer, but an arbitration judge ordered he should instead defend his WBC belt in a third fight with Deontay Wilder, which is being held in Las Vegas on July 24.

Arum, who is Fury's US promoter, believes a huge battle between the Brit rivals can be revived, provided that Wilder is beaten and Joshua wins his next world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Asked about remaining difficulties in a Joshua vs Fury deal, Arum told Sky Sports. "The answer is none. There were no break downs between the Fury side and the Joshua side. None.

"The fight couldn't be finalised for Saudi Arabia and then the arbitrator in the Wilder situation felt that he could, if he decided the case for Wilder, enjoin Fury from fighting anybody else other than Wilder.

"But if the contract had been signed, he never would have done it. He might have given Wilder some damages, but he would not have stopped the fight.

"But again, there was no signed contract for that fight. That's what happened. It's as plain and as simple as that."

Saudi Arabia had been set to host Joshua vs Fury on August 14, but Arum has suggested the UK could now be a more favourable location.

He said: "Next time around, if it's Joshua and Tyson Fury, first of all, where should the fight be held?

"There's a big argument that by that time, the pandemic is behind us, we wait until the spring and we do it in Wembley, or one of the big arenas.

"If we wanted to do it in winter, we can do it in Cardiff [Principality Stadium], because 70,000 seats, indoor arena, or it can go to Saudi Arabia."

Joshua, who is expected to face Usyk on September 25, had vented his frustration last week after being made to wait for a Fury fight.

"Unfortunately his [Fury] team let the whole boxing world down," Joshua told Sky Sports.

He remained open to a future fight with Fury, saying: "I will still be here, still ready to put on a show.

"End of the year. Let me get past Usyk first. But with or without Usyk in my life, I will fight Fury.

"Usyk isn't the be-all and end-all.

"Usyk doesn't determine the Fury fight. The Fury fight has to happen. It's a big fight, bigger than boxing, bigger than the belts.

"It will happen. After the Usyk fight, after I defend my belts.

"The fight will be bigger, better than what it would have been."