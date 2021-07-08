Tyson Fury’s promoters Top Rank reject report that Deontay Wilder trilogy fight will be postponed

Tyson Fury’s promoters Top Rank have rejected a report claiming the trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder has been postponed.

ESPN reported that a Covid outbreak in Fury's camp means the fight must be pushed back from its July 24 date.

A statement from Top Rank to Sky Sports said: "We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date."

Wilder's team did not comment when asked by Sky Sports.

Fury is set to defend his WBC heavyweight championship in Las Vegas against Wilder, the third instalment of their rivalry.

0:47 Tyson Fury says the third fight against Deontay Wilder will finish even quicker than his emphatic win last time around

After they battled to a thrilling draw, Fury comprehensively won the rematch before a court arbitration ruled for them to share the ring for a third occasion.

Wilder has made significant changes to his corner team for the next fight - dispensing with Mark Breland who threw the towel in to end the rematch, hiring former opponent Malik Scott as his new trainer and demoting Jay Deas.

Fury is hoping another win over Wilder will set up the long-awaited undisputed title fight with Anthony Joshua, who is expected to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.