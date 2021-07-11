Tyson Fury must endure a 'very frustrating' wait for trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder which is set to be rescheduled in October

Tyson Fury must endure a 'very frustrating' wait for a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder which is set to be rescheduled in October, says promoter Frank Warren.

Britain's WBC heavyweight champion was due to face Wilder in Las Vegas on July 24, but a Covid-19 outbreak in Fury's training camp caused the postponement of their trilogy fight.

Frank Warren's, Fury's UK promoter, confirmed the 32-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 and expects a new date to be finalised.

Image: Fury had been due to face Wilder in Las Vegas on July 24

"It's looking some time in October, which is a great shame it's been postponed, but it is what it is," Warren told BT Sport.

"Unfortunately, they in the camp and himself got tested positive for Covid. There's nothing we can do about it.

"It's the times we live in, so the fight is postponed. Pushed back.

"Very frustrating. Really frustrating for Tyson. By the time he gets into the ring, he will have been out for nearly 20 months. That's a long, long time."

Dillian Whyte has expressed his desire to fight Wilder instead of Fury and the WBC 'interim' champion called on the governing body to promote him to full WBC heavyweight champion.

"I've always tried to be the solution since the start of my career. I'll fight anyone."



Dillian Whyte calls for WBC to order Deontay Wilder to face him in world title fight instead of Tyson Fury. — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 10, 2021

"This is why they have the interim champion," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"When stuff like this happens and fights fall through and the champion is injured or can't fight, or for whatever reason can't defend the title, then the interim champion steps up.

"Make me world champion, I'll fight Wilder as a world champion, and the winner of that fights Tyson Fury, and the winner of that fights Anthony Joshua for the undisputed.

"That is where everything is solved with one action."