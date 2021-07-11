Raphael Akpejiori adds another ruthless knockout win to his record after calling for a 'dream' fight against Tyson Fury

Raphael Akpejiori added another ruthless knockout win to his record after calling for a 'dream' fight against Britain's WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The unbeaten Nigerian delivered another display of his destructive power, stopping Steven Lyons in the opening round in Miami on Saturday night.

Akpejiori has knocked out all 12 of his opponents inside two rounds and has told Sky Sports that he would welcome a fight against Fury or top contender Dillian Whyte.

"If I was going to name a dream fight for me in the next year, I would say Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte," Akpejiori told Sky Sports.

"Those are two guys I know I can step in the ring with and beat both of them.

Image: Akpejiori has stopped all his opponents inside two rounds

"But my goal is to have the heavyweight belts in my hand. Once I've accomplished that, everything else will fall in place."

The 6′ 8″ tall 30-year-old is guided by trainer Glen Johnson, the former world light-heavyweight champion.

"It's pretty evident that when I touch people they kind of go to sleep," Akpejiori said.

"I'm not oblivious to that fact, but I'm not focused on that.

"As Anthony Joshua says, 'The right hand can take you around the block, but a jab can take you around the world.'

"That is an absolute truth in boxing."