Andy Ruiz Jr stood up to Anthony Joshua's power, but Otto Wallin can KO him, says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Otto Wallin has the 'power and size' to break Andy Ruiz Jr's punch resistance in a clash of heavyweight contenders that would 'make sense,' says promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The Swedish heavyweight is eager to secure a big-name fight after his career-best win over Dominic Breazeale, a dominant points victory in February.

Former unified champion Ruiz Jr sealed a unanimous decision win over Chris Arreola in May, and Salita hopes to guide his fighter Wallin into a high stakes showdown with the rival contender.

"Beating Breazeale the way he [Wallin] did shows how much he has improved since the Fury fight," Salita told Sky Sports.

"I am sure his size, skills and devotion to his craft is making world class fighters think twice about sharing the ring with him.

"Otto and Andy gave the toughest challenge to two of the current world heavyweight champions. It makes sense for them to fight, especially if Tyson Fury fights Anthony Joshua [in and undisputed world title fight]."

Image: Otto Wallin had a brutal battle with Tyson Fury in 2019

Wallin emerged with credit from his only defeat, a bloody decision loss to Fury in September 2019, while Ruiz Jr stopped Anthony Joshua in June 2019, only to lose his world titles in an immediate rematch in December of that year.

The Californian withstood Joshua's punches in a points loss, but he was floored in the second round by Arreola, and Wallin has been backed to become the first man to stop Ruiz Jr.

Image: Ruiz Jr returned with a points win over Chris Arreola

Image: The former world champion was floored in the second round

Asked if Wallin could win by knockout, Salita said: "Definitely and I believe he has the skills, power and size to do it!"

Wallin has previously told Sky Sports that he hopes to earn a second fight with Fury, who went on to stop Deontay Wilder in his next fight to claim the WBC belt.

"My dream is to fight and win the world title so for right now I just have to keep fighting and improving so when I get the shot I'll be ready to grab it with both hands," said Wallin.

"The Tyson Fury rematch is not my top priority but I truly hope I get another shot at him.

"I just have to keep fighting and winning and show that I'm worthy of a rematch and when the time comes I'm ready to go in and beat him."