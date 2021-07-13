Jake Paul's boxing skills are 'improving daily' ahead of Tyron Woodley fight, says Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul is "putting in the work like no other" and will knock out Tyron Woodley, says Amanda Serrano who will feature on his undercard.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer's next fight on August 29 will be in his home city of Cleveland, Ohio.

He will face Woodley, a former UFC champion who is making his boxing debut, in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.

"Wow, this guy Jake Paul isn't playing," said Serrano, a seven-weight world champion who will defend her WBC and WBO featherweight titles against Yamileth Mercado on the same card.

"He is putting in the work like no other.

"This is the reason why he's improving daily.

"BJ Flores is an excellent trainer with a sharp eye for accurate execution.

"After my fight, I'll sit front row and watch his KO! Oh yeah, he's getting it."

0:45 Former UFC champion Woodley told Sky Sports that he plans to knock Jake Paul out

Jake Paul said: "I grew up going to Cavs, Browns and Indians games on the weekends, dreaming as a little kid of one day being in a position to put on a show for my hometown like they did.

"On August 29, that dream comes true. My biggest challenge to date, in front of the city that made me, for the world to see me knockout a UFC champion.

"I'm also thrilled to have Amanda Serrano on this card. She stands out as the most prolific KO artist in women's boxing."

Logan Paul, Jake's other brother, has meanwhile visited Manny Pacquiao who is in training for a world welterweight title unification fight with Errol Spence Jr on August 21.

Logan Paul emerged with credit after going eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout and will next watch his younger brother in the latest chapter of their boxing journey.

"That's what I do - I shock the world every single time," Jake Paul told Sky Sports.

"Explosive, electrifying, quick. A boxing clinic, for real.

"It will be a boxing clinic - you will see me pick apart a UFC striker.

"Tyron has no idea what he's getting himself into. He is playing catch-up.

"I'm better skilled, better cardio, faster, stronger, heavier, taller, longer reach.

"Everything is stacked against him. He is delusional."