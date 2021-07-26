Cheavon Clarke is an Olympic heavyweight boxer – can his plant-based diet power him towards a gold medal?

Can you explain your shift away from a meat-based diet?
"I am plant-based. I used to cook for the boys, I ate meat and loved it. But I wasn't happy with the quality of meat I was getting from the shops. I made the choice to change.
"It has worked out well. I still get the nutrition that I need, our nutritionist tells me."
Would people find it difficult to adjust to a plant-based diet?
"What people really miss is not the actual meat - it's the seasoning on top of the meat.
"You don't have to go cold turkey, you can try one week a month. It's relatively easy."
Can you still get the calories that you need to maintain a heavyweight physique without meat?
"I do. It is definitely achievable."
Do you expect to see more sportspeople adopt a plant-based diet in the future?
"It's down to each individual and I'm not here to influence anybody."
Who is Cheavon Clarke?
The Jamaican-born Clarke turned his back on boxing in 2014 after a disappointing Commonwealth Games and became a HGV driver, delivering for Homebase and B&Q. He was persuaded to return to the ring two years later and immediately won England Boxing and GB Boxing Championships. He enters the Olympics as a two-time European Championships medallist and a 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.
Clarke told Sky Sports: "I'm relieved to have qualified but not excited because I haven't won anything yet. That's just how I attack things.
"The Olympics has only been my dream since 2019. I went to the kitting out for the European Games in Minsk and thought: 'Yo! You get this much kit? You get treated like this? Imagine going to an Olympics!'
"Galal Yafai told me: 'You get given so much kit at the Olympics!'
"I said: 'Bro, I'm going to the Olympics!'
"I like Mike Tyson's style and demeanour. My style is a mix between Tyson, Roy Jones and Sugar Ray Robinson!"