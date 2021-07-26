Cheavon Clarke is an Olympic heavyweight boxer – can his plant-based diet power him towards a gold medal?

The benefits of a plant-based diet explained by Cheavon Clarke who gains all the nutrients and calories that he needs to perform as an Olympic heavyweight boxer without eating meat

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 26 July 2021 16:10, UK

Cheavon Clarke 0:43
Cheavon Clarke explains his journey from lorry driver to Olympian

Can you explain your shift away from a meat-based diet?

"I am plant-based. I used to cook for the boys, I ate meat and loved it. But I wasn't happy with the quality of meat I was getting from the shops. I made the choice to change.

"It has worked out well. I still get the nutrition that I need, our nutritionist tells me."

Would people find it difficult to adjust to a plant-based diet?

"What people really miss is not the actual meat - it's the seasoning on top of the meat.

"You don't have to go cold turkey, you can try one week a month. It's relatively easy."

Trending

Team GB Boxing
Image: Team GB are sending an 11-strong squad to Tokyo 2020

Can you still get the calories that you need to maintain a heavyweight physique without meat?

"I do. It is definitely achievable."

Do you expect to see more sportspeople adopt a plant-based diet in the future?

"It's down to each individual and I'm not here to influence anybody."

Also See:

Who is Cheavon Clarke?

The Jamaican-born Clarke turned his back on boxing in 2014 after a disappointing Commonwealth Games and became a HGV driver, delivering for Homebase and B&Q. He was persuaded to return to the ring two years later and immediately won England Boxing and GB Boxing Championships. He enters the Olympics as a two-time European Championships medallist and a 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

Clarke told Sky Sports: "I'm relieved to have qualified but not excited because I haven't won anything yet. That's just how I attack things.

"The Olympics has only been my dream since 2019. I went to the kitting out for the European Games in Minsk and thought: 'Yo! You get this much kit? You get treated like this? Imagine going to an Olympics!'

"Galal Yafai told me: 'You get given so much kit at the Olympics!'

"I said: 'Bro, I'm going to the Olympics!'

"I like Mike Tyson's style and demeanour. My style is a mix between Tyson, Roy Jones and Sugar Ray Robinson!"

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q