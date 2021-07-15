Logan Paul: 'If I fight Floyd Mayweather again, I promise I'll knock him out'

Logan Paul has claimed he would KO Floyd Mayweather if they met in a rematch.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer emerged with credit after going the eight-round distance with the all-time boxing great in an exhibition bout last month.
He has now said to TMZ: "Let me ask you what you'd rather see - Jake Paul vs Floyd or me vs Floyd again?
"Because, let me tell you something, if I fight Floyd again, I promise I'll knock him out.
"I've got him figured out. I got it. At the end of the eighth round he was breathing heavy, I was coming alive.
Trending
- WATCH LIVE: All-new F1 2022 car revealed!
- Dortmund turn down Chelsea player plus cash Haaland proposal
- Palace agree to sign Chelsea's Guehi
- White wants Arsenal move; Smith Rowe contract talks 'positive'
- Premier League kits for 2021/22: Man Utd's reveal
- How Haaland would transform Chelsea
- Brundle on 'appointment to view' British GP shake-up
- Arsenal transfer news: White, Odegaard chase
- Messi agrees five-year Barca deal with 50 per cent pay cut
- Barca, Atleti in talks over Griezmann-Saul swap deal
"It's going to be a 10 or 12-round fight, if we run it back, and this time I finish him."
Jake Paul, Logan's younger brother, is set to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland on August 29.
Woodley explained he has been training with Mayweather: "He showed me stuff, not specifically to beat Jake, but to be a world-class boxer," Woodley said. "In MMA sometimes we waste energy. But everything I do will hurt Jake. My feints will hurt him."
Jake Paul hit back: "How is Mayweather going to teach you to beat me when he couldn't even finish my brother?"
But he lashed out at Conor McGregor: "Eighteen months ago I said I wanted to fight Conor and people laughed. Now I'm laughing at Conor. He needs Jake Paul more than I need him. I would knock the fake teeth out of his mouth. McGregor would not stand a chance."
McGregor badly injured his leg in his second consecutive UFC loss to Dustin Poirier last weekend.
Jake Paul had mocked him across social media by creating a $100,000 chain of his image.