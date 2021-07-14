Jake Paul vows to 'go after' Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, to become a boxing world champion and fight Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has outrageously claimed that he wants to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and eventually become a world champion in boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will return to the ring against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in his home city of Cleveland, Ohio.

He boldly said: "I am the most impactful 3-0 boxer in history. No fighter has ever accomplished what I've accomplished after three fights. People say I don't deserve it but I'm earning more than any fighter, three fights in.

Image: Jake Paul has made bold claims about his potential

"I haven't been hit in the face in three fights. That's a fact. That's unheard of for a professional boxer.

"I want to add experience. I want to go after Canelo in three years. I want to be a world champion."

Jake Paul also addressed a fight with UFC star Conor McGregor, who lost last weekend after suffering a serious leg injury.

"It could happen," the social media influencer said having taunted McGregor with a $100,000 chain of his stricken image.

"Eighteen months ago I said I wanted to fight Conor and people laughed. Now I'm laughing at Conor. He needs Jake Paul more than I need him. I would knock the fake teeth out of his mouth. McGregor would not stand a chance."

Jake Paul has won all three of his boxing matches by knockout so far but Woodley is expected to be his toughest test.

The 39-year-old MMA veteran revealed that he has been training alongside Floyd Mayweather, who recently went eight rounds with Logan Paul.

"He showed me stuff, not specifically to beat Jake, but to be a world class boxer," Woodley said. "In MMA sometimes we waste energy. But everything I do will hurt Jake. My feints will hurt him."

Jake Paul hit back: "How is Mayweather going to teach you to beat me when he couldn't even finish my brother?"

Jake Paul was backed up by a 12ft robot at his press conference with Woodley where they made a bizarre bet for the loser to tattoo the winner's name onto themselves.

"I saw a man who has been beaten several times now and who will be sent into retirement," Jake Paul said.

Woodley: "You haven't been in front of enough people to know how to judge a face-off!"

Jake Paul replied: "Your career is over. You are not the same Tyron anymore."

Woodley: "Everything you practised and wrote in the mirror? You're shaking."

0:46 Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley trade insults as they face off

Jake Paul: "You have never been in a fight of this scale. The whole MMA community is counting on you to knock me out. What happens when you lose to Jake Paul? You will be a laughing stock."

Woodley insisted: "I am training like I'm fighting Mike Tyson. This is a real fight."

Jake Paul added: "He is the toughest by far, and that's what I want. I want to increase my opponent's skill level and challenge myself. He is a legitimate knockout artist. He was boxing while I was on The Disney Channel.

"You will see a boxing clinic. This man will not go more than three rounds.

"I will take Tyron into deep waters and drown him. The MMA community wants to see Jake Paul fall, they are counting on Tyron, but he just won't get the job done."