Tyson Fury asked Freddie Roach to re-join his training team, the legendary trainer says

Tyson Fury wanted to again add Freddie Roach to his training team for the trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, the Hall of Fame trainer says.

Fury spent time training at Roach's Wild Card gym in California ahead of his first fight with Wilder before welcoming the veteran into his corner, which was then led by trainer Ben Davison.

Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight championship against Wilder in their third clash on October 9 in Las Vegas and his corner is continually evolving.

Sugarhill Steward remains his trainer after leading him to a stoppage over Wilder in their second fight. Jorge Capetillo, the cut-man who stitched up Fury's terrible cut in the fight against Otto Wallin, has also re-joined the corner.

And legendary trainer Roach could join too. He told Sky Sports: "I had a couple of guys fighting in Vegas when Tyson was there.

"I ran into him between locker rooms.

"He said: 'Hey Freddie, are you still going to train me?'

"I said: 'Tyson, anytime you want, you know where my gym is, you are always welcome'.

"Fury is a nice guy, a good person, a good fighter. I was picking him to win that fight.

"I see him as one of the best heavyweights. He trains hard, he's big, he's a good puncher."

Fury's build-up to the first fight with Wilder in 2018 in Los Angeles included a stint at Roach's gym then concluded in Big Bear, the mountain retreat popularised by Oscar De La Hoya.

"I worked with him for six weeks," Roach said. "Then he went to Big Bear and said to me: 'Hey Freddie, I can't breathe up here!'

"I said: 'That's the altitude, give it time'.

"I think it's way overrated."

Roach said about Wilder's claims that he lost the Fury rematch due to a "disloyal" trainer and a ring-walk outfit that fatigued his legs: "Fighters come out with crazy stuff.

"The best thing to do is to win the fight. Get in shape, do the right thing."