Anthony Joshua vows not to be affected by absence of trainer Rob McCracken ahead of fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has insisted that the depth of knowledge throughout his training team can compensate for the absence of trainer Rob McCracken in the build-up to his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

McCracken is also Team GB Performance Director and is at the Tokyo Olympics, where the boxing is due to end on Sunday.

Joshua defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships against Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office, meaning McCracken will miss a portion of the training camp.

But Joshua refused to be fazed and told Sky Sports: "Everyone brings something different to the table.

"Usyk will bring in Vasiliy Lomachenko's dad. He works with Russ Anber. I have a list of different nutritionists and strength and conditioning coaches that he will bring in for this fight.

"He is changing his team because people have a wealth of knowledge.

"It's been good having a wider team and working collectively."

Joshua has recently brought in trainers Angel Fernandez and Joby Clayton to supplement McCracken.

"He has a good training team that is led by McCracken, but with other good trainers," Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

"AJ's preparation is 365 days per day, not just an eight-week camp.

"Rob will be missing for a couple of weeks.

"Actually, we made a decision that whatever the date for the Tyson Fury fight [it was pencilled in for August 14 before talks collapsed], AJ would take it. Even if Rob had to pop to Tokyo!

"Rob is a massive part of AJ's corner and his life."

Team GB's boxers will bring home a record six-medal haul from Tokyo.