Frazer Clarke earns Olympic bronze after a cut ends his super-heavyweight semi-final against Bakhodir Jalolov

Frazer Clarke will take home a bronze medal after a terrible cut ended his Olympic super-heavyweight semi-final against No 1 seed Bakhodir Jalolov on Wednesday morning.
Team GB's will complete a record six-medal haul at Tokyo 2020 but Clarke's feelgood story was brought to an end against his rival from Uzbekistan.
Clarke had forced a standing count on his feted opponent but his Olympics concluded with a terrible cut above his eye which was originally sustained in his previous fight.
The referee ended this semi-final during the third round due to the cut - Jalolov was awarded the win.
Clarke was swiftly forced into the back foot by Jalolov's left hands fired from his southpaw stance.
Jalolov mixed in right hooks eventually too.
Clarke replied with a right hand, his best moment so far, with the final punch of the opening round.
From nowhere, Clarke cracked home a right hand in the second round which forced Jalolov into a standing count from the referee. Jalolov insisted that he had slipped but it was a huge moment of encouragement for the Brit.
Clarke piled on pressure but ended the round bleeding from a cut above his own eye - the same wound he sustained from a headbutt while winning his quarter-final two days ago.
The referee saw the cut during the third round and ended the fight early in Jalolov's favour.
For Clarke it was a brave end to a sensational journey.
Qualification for Tokyo 2020 was his third attempt to reach a Games - he had previously been denied by Anthony Joshua (who won gold in 2012) then Joe Joyce (silver in 2016).
Clarke, 29, had worked as a security guard and had been stabbed before a renewed maturity saw him finally reach an Olympics after 12 years on Team GB.
He joins Karriss Artingstall as a bronze medallist.
Pat McCormack and Ben Whittaker have won silver medals.
Galal Yafai at flyweight and Lauren Price at middleweight are set to compete in semi-final fights.
Jalolov will fight for the gold medal on Sunday against the USA's Richard Torrez Jr, who won his semi-final with a third-round stoppage against Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev.