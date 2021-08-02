Caroline Dubois left stunned after razor-thin split decision loss in Olympic quarter-final

Team GB's Caroline Dubois, aged 20, beaten via split decision (3-2) by Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the lightweight quarter-finals; Team GB still guaranteed at least five boxing medals

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Tuesday 3 August 2021 06:23, UK

Caroline Dubois
Image: Caroline Dubois eliminated from Olympics

Caroline Dubois' Olympic adventure was harshly ended on Tuesday morning after a split decision defeat in the quarter-final.

Team GB's Dubois lost to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee 3-2 in the women's lightweight tournament, ending her dreams of taking home a medal.

Caroline Dubois
Image: Dubois lost 3-2 to Thailand's Seesondee

She was left visibly stunned when the scorecards were revealed after a close fight which could have gone either way.

Dubois, aged 20, is the Youth Olympics champion and had shone at Tokyo 2020 so far in wins over Kosovo and the USA.

Thailand&#39;s SEESONDEE Sudaporn (R) reacts after winning the Boxing Women&#39;s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinal against Great Britain&#39;s DUBOIS Caroline (red) and at Kokugikan in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Caroline Dubois was left stunned

Her defeat caps an exhilarating journey for the sister of heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois. Her first fights as an adult amateur came in the Olympic qualifiers last year and, after the Games were postponed, she then defeated the bronze medallist from Rio 2016 to qualify for Tokyo.

Also See:

Trending

Team GB are still guaranteed at least five boxing medals.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q