Caroline Dubois left stunned after razor-thin split decision loss in Olympic quarter-final

Caroline Dubois' Olympic adventure was harshly ended on Tuesday morning after a split decision defeat in the quarter-final.
Team GB's Dubois lost to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee 3-2 in the women's lightweight tournament, ending her dreams of taking home a medal.
She was left visibly stunned when the scorecards were revealed after a close fight which could have gone either way.
Dubois, aged 20, is the Youth Olympics champion and had shone at Tokyo 2020 so far in wins over Kosovo and the USA.
Her defeat caps an exhilarating journey for the sister of heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois. Her first fights as an adult amateur came in the Olympic qualifiers last year and, after the Games were postponed, she then defeated the bronze medallist from Rio 2016 to qualify for Tokyo.
Team GB are still guaranteed at least five boxing medals.