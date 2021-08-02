Tyson Fury has lot of options for US fight if Anthony Joshua loses to Oleksandr Usyk, says Bob Arum

Tyson Fury has 'a lot of good opponents' for another US fight, if a defeat for Anthony Joshua delays an undisputed world title clash, says promoter Bob Arum.

Joshua risks his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and then Fury's WBC belt is at stake in a rescheduled third fight against Deontay Wilder on October 9.

Fury's elusive fight with Joshua could be further delayed if his Brit rival suffers defeat to Usyk, setting up an immediate rematch, but Arum says his fighter's growing popularity in America means he is not short of alternative options.

September 25th I will step down from my throne to engage in battle 👑 pic.twitter.com/YIYcqNywuQ — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) July 20, 2021

"There are a lot of good heavyweights that we could fight," Top Rank boss Arum told Sky Sports.

"Tyson, because of his personality, has really appealed to the American audience and is such a big favourite in the US.

"He is larger than life, he is a straight talker, and people in the States love him.

5:47 Joshua says he had set his sights on the Fury fight

"We would do a fight for Tyson in the US while Joshua and Usyk finish their business."

Usyk has returned to his amateur trainer, Anatoly Lomachenko, the father of pound-for-pound star Vasiliy Lomachenko, ahead of the Joshua fight.

The Ukrainian is a fellow Olympic gold medallist like Joshua and has previously unified the cruiserweight division during 18 professional fights without a defeat.

"Usyk is a friend of mine because he is Vasiliy Lomachenko's friend," said Arum. "He is a terrific guy, funny, articulate and smart.

"It is against my economic interest, but I will be rooting for him in the fight! I just can't help myself."

Joshua has vowed to topple his WBO mandatory challenger, telling Sky Sports: "I'm looking to do a good job, to handle business, because I have my eyes set on other things."

Arum admits the naturally smaller Usyk's supreme skills might not be enough against a huge puncher like Joshua.

"This is a new era. We have never seen heavyweights of the size that we see now," he said.

"We've never seen a guy of 6'9'' like Tyson fight the way he does. Or Joshua. They are all huge.

5:27 Joshua says he's willing to settle rivalry with Fury without any world titles on the line, in an exclusive interview on Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel.

"Evander Holyfield was a light-heavyweight, then a cruiserweight, then a great heavyweight. Other than Riddick Bowe there weren't many big guys that he fought.

"Mike Tyson was relatively little.

"In ordinary times a guy like Usyk, against a 6'2'' heavyweight, has a really good shot.

"But against a massive guy like Joshua? It may be a bridge too far."