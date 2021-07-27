Olympic boxer Youness Baalla bites opponent David Nyika in a moment similar to Mike Tyson's infamous incident

Youness Baalla bit his opponent David Nyika's ear during their Tokyo Olympics fight on Tuesday in a moment similar to Mike Tyson's notorious escapade.

Morocco's Baalla was losing in the final round when he opened his mouth and gnawed at New Zealand's Nyika.

The referee did not spot the infringement but Baalaa lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Image: Mike Tyson notoriously bit Evander Holyfield

Heavyweight legend Tyson infamously bit off a chunk of his rival Evander Holyfield's ear and got disqualified in their 1997 grudge match.

"Did you see that? I don't think the ref saw it," Nyika told Reuters. "She was the closest one.

Image: Baalla eventually lost to Nyika

"He didn't get a full mouthful. Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty.

"I don't remember what I said to him but I gave him a little bit of a cheek.

"I have been bitten once on the chest before at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. But come on, man. This is the Olympics."

Caroline Dubois and Pat McCormack delivered assured wins for Team GB at #Tokyo2020



DETAILS👇 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 27, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Team GB's Caroline Dubois and Pat McCormack progressed to the last 16 of the women's lightweight tournament and the quarter-finals of the men's welterweight bracket respectively.

British heavyweight Cheavon Clarke was eliminated.