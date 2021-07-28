Lauren Price shines in a one-sided bulldozing of Myagmarjargal Munkhbat at the Olympics in Tokyo

Lauren Price dismantled her first opponent to lay down an ominous marker at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday morning.

The Team GB fighter won every round on every judges' scorecard to defeat Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat via unanimous decision.

She forced Munkhbat into a standing count to underline her dominance.

Price battled into the quarter-finals where she will fight Atheyna Bylon of Panama, with the winner guaranteed a bronze medal.

Price is the No 1 seed in the bracket and one of Team GB's leading hopes for a gold medal in the boxing.

She also has 52 caps as a footballer for Wales and is a former world champion kickboxer.