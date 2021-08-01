Frazer Clarke into Olympic super-heavyweight semi-finals after opponent Mourad Aliev is disqualified for head clashes

Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack advance into gold medal fights as Team GB win all three of their bouts on Sunday morning

Sunday 1 August 2021 07:33, UK

Eliad Mourad, of France punches Britain&#39;s Frazer Clarke during a men...s super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Image: Frazer Clarke won after being headbutted

Frazer Clarke was cut by head clashes which resulted in the disqualification of his rival Mourad Aliev – meaning Team GB’s super-heavyweight is into the Olympic semi-finals.

Clarke is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after a bizarre conclusion to his battle with France's Aliev.

The fight was stopped in the second round with Clarke cut above the eye.

A medical professional checks a cut on Britain&#39;s Frazer Clarke during a men...s super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing match against Eliad Mourad, of France, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Image: Clarke received treatment for a cut

Aliev, who had previously been warned once for excessive use of his head, was disqualified by the referee for a further headbutt.

The fuming Aliev sat angrily on the ring apron for 30 minutes after the unusual ending to his Olympic dream but Clarke marches into the last four.

Eliad Mourad, of France reacts as he is disqualified by the referee during a men...s super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing match against Britain&#39;s Frazer Clarke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Image: The Frenchman was DQ'd in two rounds

Clarke will next take on Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov, the No 1 seed. Jalolov has already won eight professional fights by knockout.

"It doesn't sit well with me, personally," Clarke previously told Sky Sports of professionals being allowed into the Olympics.

Britain&#39;s Frazer Clarke, right, punches Eliad Mourad, of France during a men...s super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, Pool)
Image: Clarke is guaranteed at least a bronze medal

"I am old school - you are an Olympian, an amateur boxer. But the world is changing. I'm not saying it's right or wrong. But for me? You make the sacrifice and the stepping stones. This is the apprenticeship then you go into professional boxing. That's how it's always been."

Frazer Clarke&#39;s opponent
Image: France's Aliev sat raging for 30 minutes afterwards

Team GB's Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack will fight for gold medals after winning their semi-finals.

Light-heavyweight Whittaker outclassed Russia's Imam Khataev in a hugely impressive showing.

Welterweight McCormack was given a walkover after semi-final opponent Aidan Walsh of Ireland withdrew with an injury.

Team GB equalled its boxing medal haul from London 2012, which included Anthony Joshua's gold, with the three results on Sunday morning.

