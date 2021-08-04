Ben Whittaker expresses regret at not wearing Olympic silver medal on the podium: 'I felt like a failure'

Ben Whittaker has spoken of his regret at not wearing his Olympic silver medal on the podium after his devastation at losing in the light-heavyweight final.

Whittaker became one of Team GB's boxers' record six-medal haul on Wednesday morning although he was beaten by Cuba's Arlen Lopez, who became a back-to-back Olympic champion.

Whittaker was visibly upset when his opponent's hand was raised and during the official photographs when the medallists stood on the podium.

Image: Ben Whittaker (L) was visibly upset on the podium

"I was doing it for everybody at home and I felt like a failure," he said.

"At the time, I should have put this beautiful silver medal round my neck and smiled because this is not just for me, it's for the country.

Image: Whittaker did not wear his medal

"Even when I'm playing FIFA with my mates and I lose, I'm not talking to them for the next couple of hours.

"I wasn't trying to take the shine away from Arlen's moment but it hurt me so deep, and I felt so embarrassed.

Image: Whittaker insisted he meant no disrespect

"When I look back in a few years, it will probably feel like a great achievement, but I was so upset that I couldn't enjoy it."

Whittaker added he will look back at not wearing his silver medal and think: "What was I doing?"

He insisted he meant no disrespect to his opponent or any other Olympian.