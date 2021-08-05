Duke Ragan beaten in featherweight final meaning USA's 17-year wait for a men's Olympic boxing gold medal continues

Duke Ragan will take home a silver medal after losing the featherweight final, meaning the USA are still yet to break their drought of 17 years for men’s Olympic boxing gold.

Ragan was beaten on Thursday morning by Albert Batyrgaziev of Russian Olympic Committee via split decision.

The last American man to win Olympic gold was Andre Ward in 2004.

Claressa Shields is the only American gold medallist of the past 17 years.

Ragan displayed impressive skills in the opening round but was forced back at times by Batyrgaziev's pressure. The Russian took the first round on the scorecards.

Ragan upped his performance in the second but went into the final round knowing he needed a huge three minutes in order to advance.

Despite his game effort the judges swayed with Batyrgaziev, condemning the American to a silver medal.

Ragan is signed to Bob Arum's Top Rank as a professional. He won his first four pro fights inside the past year and will return to the paid ranks as an Olympic medallist.

Team USA's boxers will bring four medals home from Tokyo, their most since 2000.

They will have a further opportunity to claim gold when Richard Torrez Jr fights Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in Sunday's super-heavyweight final.

Keyshawn Davis fights Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov in the men's lightweight semi-final on Friday.

Oshae Jones will fight Gu Hong of China in the women's welterweight semi-final on Friday.