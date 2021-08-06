Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will not return in September despite talks with replacement opponent Dmitry Bivol

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has pushed back his next fight until November, despite recent talks with replacement opponent Dmitry Bivol, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Mexican star was unable to agree a deal with Caleb Plant for an undisputed super-middleweight title fight, which was set to be staged on September 18.

An alternative fight against Dmitry Bivol, the WBA light-heavyweight champion, was discussed for Canelo in the last few weeks but Matchroom boss Hearn has announced that the four-weight world champion will delay his next bout.

Image: IBF champion Caleb Plant had been targeted by Mexico's unified king

Hearn tweeted: "Spoke with @Canelo and the team today. Saul is focused on a return to the ring in November."

Andrey Ryabinskiy, President of World of Boxing, who promote Bivol, had been hopeful that a fight could have been secured against Canelo.

"The fight has been mentioned to us, but we have not finalised any type of agreement," Ryabinskiy had told Sky Sports.

"We would be interested in the fight within adequate timelines, it's a great test for Dmitry."