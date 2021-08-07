Galal Yafai claims Olympic gold after Team GB boxer floors Carlo Paalam to seal points win in flyweight final

Galal Yafai floored Carlo Paalam in an explosive points victory to claim an Olympic gold medal for Team GB in the flyweight final.

The 28-year-old Birmingham boxer sent his Filipino opponent toppling to the canvas in a dramatic start to the bout and then sealed a 4-1 split decision win from the judges to become an Olympic champion in Tokyo.

Starting on the front foot, Yafai dropped Paalam with a huge left hand in the first round, and then followed up with fierce combinations.

Image: Yafai displayed his punch power in the opening round

Paalam tried to take the centre of the ring in the second, but Yafai relished the exchanges at close quarters, ramming in a crisp uppercut.

After pulling ahead on the scorecards, Yafai utilised his clever foot movement in the third, fending off Paalam with crisp counters.

Image: The Birmingham boxer sealed a stylish points victory

"Obviously it's something I've always wanted to do, be Olympic champion," Yafai told BBC.

"I'm Olympic champion now and I'm just over the moon.

"I just trained hard, give everything, and it just shows if you work hard you can reap the rewards."

Yafai, who comes from a boxing family that features former world champion Kal and ex-European title holder Gamal, is now expected to follow his brothers into the professional ranks.

Lauren Price will attempt to add another gold to Team GB's tally of boxing medals when she faces Li Qian of China in Sunday's middleweight final.